Bargain hunters fill Erbil’s Friday Market as prices rise in regular shops

Shafaq News – Erbil

Erbil’s Friday Market sees heavy footfall each week, as hundreds of residents from across the city flock to its stalls in search of second-hand household items, electronics, clothing, and personal accessories offered at prices that appeal to low-income families.

Vendors told Shafaq News that demand has risen notably in recent months, driven by higher retail prices in regular markets and prompting many shoppers to rely on the weekly bazaar for cheaper and more varied alternatives.

Sirwan, a vendor who has worked in the market for more than a decade, said the products on display include “almost everything imaginable,” from electronics and appliances to spare parts, mobile phones, kitchen items, and even small pieces of furniture.

“People come looking for what fits their budget, and we try to offer good-quality goods at affordable prices,” he added.

Dana Mohammed, a regular visitor who frequents the market every week, said he finds options unavailable elsewhere. “Sometimes I buy second-hand items in very good condition for a quarter of the price of new ones. The market is especially useful for families trying to save money,” he told Shafaq News.

Vendors say activity begins early in the morning and peaks before noon, when the market’s narrow walkways fill with shoppers bargaining and hunting for the best deals. Some visitors return regularly, hoping to uncover “hidden treasures” that appear only to those willing to search patiently.