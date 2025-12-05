Global Coalition launched 21 missions in Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

The US-led Global Coalition carried out 21 operations across areas controlled by the Syrian government, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Friday.

In a statement, the UK-based Observatory noted that these missions—conducted since the fall of former President Bashar Al-Assad on December 8, 2024—targeted 29 people, including one civilian.

The strikes combined drone attacks and air assaults, focusing on leaders and members of groups such as ISIS, Hurras Al-Din, and Jaysh Al-Aqsa.

The actions extended across Deir Ez-Zor, Raqqa, Idlib, and Aleppo provinces, reaching into rural Damascus. Most targeted individuals were senior leaders, active operatives, or people suspected of supporting ‘’extremist’’ activity.

“These measures reflect the ongoing security and military campaign led by the Global Coalition against jihadist groups in Syria, aiming to weaken their capabilities and dismantle their leadership and logistical structures,” SOHR concluded.