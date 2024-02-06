US defends airstrikes on Iraq and Syria despite international backlash

Shafaq News / The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting late Monday to discuss the repercussions of the US airstrikes on Iraq and Syria, at the request of Russia.

Regarding this matter, opinions among the three major powers differed. While both Russia and China condemned them, the United States defended its actions.

Russia

Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, stated during the meeting that "there is no justification for the US attacks."

He claimed that "the US is attempting to flex muscles to justify and salvage the image of the current American administration, in the light of the upcoming presidential pre-election campaign," adding that "the Americans are undertaking military action in an effort at any price to preserve their dominating position in the world."

Vassily Nebenzia, emphasized that "the recent actions of the Anglo-Saxons in the Middle East constitute a direct threat to international peace and security."

China

The Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, stated that "the US strikes on Iraq and Syria flagrantly violate the sovereignty of these two countries."

The Chinese delegate added during the meeting that "history has repeatedly proven that military means are not the solution, and that excessive use of force will only lead to greater crises."

"The recent US strikes on multiple targets in Syria and Iraq have resulted in a large number of casualties, and such actions constitute a blatant violation of the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq."

The United States

Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood to the Security Council stated that the US airstrikes on the Houthis and other armed groups "comply with international law."

He added that the airstrikes "do not constitute a violation of the United Nations Charter," reiterating, "We will continue to defend our forces."

Wood pointed out "165 attacks by Iran-backed armed factions against US troops so far."

"We will continue to hold Iran and its militants accountable for their destabilizing actions," he added.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) had reported, on Saturday, Feb. 3, that its forces had carried out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria targeting sites belonging to the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated armed groups.

CENTCOM stated that "US military forces hit more than 85 targets with multiple aircraft, including long-range bombers launched from the United States."

According to the statement, "More than 125 precision-guided munitions were used in the airstrikes, targeting command and control centers, intelligence facilities, and warehouses for missiles, drones, ammunition, and logistical supplies belonging to the armed groups and the IRGC."

US President Joe Biden had directed military forces to "strike targets in Iraq and Syria used by the IRGC to attack US forces," confirming that "the United States, while not seeking escalation in the Middle East, will definitely respond to those who harm Americans."

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on Saturday that "the Iraqi government had already been notified before the airstrikes."