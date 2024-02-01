U.S. attributes Jordan attack to Iran-backed group; approves multi-day strikes in Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ The United States has officially attributed the recent drone attack in Jordan, which resulted in the death of three U.S. service members, to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI).

IRI term commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, including powerful groups such as Kataeb Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the U.S. believes the attack was carefully planned and executed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. President Biden considers it important to respond appropriately to the incident.

Following this announcement, CBS News reported that the United States has approved plans for multi-day strikes in Iraq and Syria, targeting various locations, including Iranian personnel and facilities.

The report did not provide specific details on the timeline for these strikes.

The drone attack marked the first deadly strike against U.S. forces since the Israel-Gaza war in October, escalating tensions in the region. While Iran denies any involvement in the Jordan attack, the U.S. holds the Islamic Resistance in Iraq responsible.