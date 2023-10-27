U.S. launches airstrikes on Iranian-linked targets in Syria amid escalating tensions

Shafaq News/ In response to a series of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the Middle East, the United States launched airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria believed to be linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon confirmed. The strikes, carried out near Boukamal by two F-16 fighter jets, targeted weapons and ammunition storage areas associated with the IRGC.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that these "precision self-defense strikes" responded to ongoing attacks by Iranian-backed militia groups since October 17. President Joe Biden directed the strikes to convey that the U.S. would not tolerate such attacks and would defend its personnel and interests. The Defense Secretary emphasized that the strikes were not linked to Israel's conflict with Hamas.

The Pentagon disclosed that at least 19 attacks have occurred on U.S. bases and personnel in Iraq and Syria since October 17. The recent assaults resulted in 21 U.S. personnel sustaining injuries. Austin warned that the U.S. does not seek a broader conflict but will take further action to safeguard its forces if attacks persist.

The Biden administration has refrained from directly implicating Iran in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel but has expressed concerns about Iran's support for Hamas and the potential for the conflict to escalate further.