U.S. airstrike on Iran-linked site in Syria: no current assessment of casualties, Pentagon says

Shafaq News/ The Pentagon stated that it does not currently believe the recent U.S. strike on an Iran-linked weapons storage site in Syria resulted in casualties.

Two American warplanes conducted the operation in Deir Ezzor province, responding to attacks on U.S. troops in the Middle East.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh informed journalists, "As of right now, we are not assessing that there were any casualties," contradicting a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which claimed the strike killed nine people affiliated with Iran-backed groups.

The U.S. military, in another operation on October 26, targeted two facilities in Syria used by Iran and affiliated organizations, with a similar assessment of no casualties resulting from those strikes.

Singh highlighted a total of 46 attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria since October 17, including four after the Wednesday strike aimed at deterring such actions. These attacks caused minor injuries to a total of 56 people.

The United States aims to deter Iran and its proxies from escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas into a regional conflict. The recent surge in attacks on U.S. troops is connected to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, initiated by a cross-border attack by the Palestinian militant group from Gaza on October 7.

Israel's response, a comprehensive air, land, and naval assault on Gaza, has resulted in more than 10,800 reported deaths, according to the territory's health ministry.

Currently, approximately 2,500 American troops are stationed in Iraq and around 900 in Syria.