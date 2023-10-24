Pentagon reports 13 attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed groups

Shafaq News / The Pentagon spokesperson, Pat Ryder, announced on Tuesday that the United States will not hesitate to make any decision related to self-defense in the face of escalating attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria over the past week, coinciding with the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Ryder stated, "Our forces have been subjected to 10 attacks in Iraq and three in Syria since October 17th," confirming that US forces have sufficient capabilities in the Middle East to counter any potential threat, according to Al-Hurra.

He added, "The perpetrators of the attacks in Syria and Iraq are supported by Iran ... we see the risks of escalation from groups trying to exploit the situation," but he stressed that US efforts focus on deterrence and not expanding the conflict.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the number of missiles launched by the Houthi group from Yemen and intercepted last week was four missiles.

The Pentagon spokesperson explained that an attack by drones on US forces at the Tanf base in Syria was thwarted, with no casualties recorded.

He also noted that a request was made to the US Congress "to ensure the continued support for both Ukraine and Russia, and to ensure the readiness of our army and our forces."

He said that "US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin communicates daily with his Israeli counterpart to monitor the situation, expressing his country's concern about the number of civilian casualties in Gaza, and we emphasized the importance of adhering to the laws of war."