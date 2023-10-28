Iran denies instructing armed factions to target US forces amid escalating tensions

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian refuted claims that Tehran had given directives to armed factions to target American forces in Iraq and Syria.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Abdollahian warned of potential new confrontations with the United States if it continues unwavering support for Israel. He stressed that a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip by Israel would lead to severe repercussions.

"We deny that Iran gave instructions to groups in Syria and Iraq to target American forces, "declared Amir-Abdollahian. He clarified that Iran had not deployed additional forces to Syria or other regional areas but emphasized ongoing vigilance.

In recent days, American bases in Iraq and Syria have faced over ten targeting operations involving missiles and drones, heightening tensions in the region.

The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq” claimed responsibility>