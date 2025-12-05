Trump awarded with inaugural FIFA Peace Prize

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump received the inaugural FIFA Peace Award during the 2026 World Cup draw ceremony on Friday in Washington, D.C.

“In an increasingly divided world, we must recognize those who work to unite it,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

FIFA introduced the new Peace Award to honor “exceptional efforts in the pursuit of peace,” with Infantino personally presenting this year’s recognition.

Trump has repeatedly argued that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, highlighting his “diplomatic efforts that ended eight wars in eight months.”