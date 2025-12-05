Iraq security update: Kidnaps, arrests and fatal traffic accident
2025-12-05T21:16:38+00:00
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 5, 2025.
- Kidnapping Arrest (Baqubah)
Diyala Police arrested a man in Baqubah for kidnapping a girl. After confessing, he led authorities to the victim, who was rescued and returned safely to her family.
- Traffic Accident (Diyala)
A security source reported that a traffic accident in northern Diyala killed one person and injured four others.