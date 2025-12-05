Iraq security update: Kidnaps, arrests and fatal traffic accident

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 5, 2025.

- Kidnapping Arrest (Baqubah)

Diyala Police arrested a man in Baqubah for kidnapping a girl. After confessing, he led authorities to the victim, who was rescued and returned safely to her family.

- Traffic Accident (Diyala)

A security source reported that a traffic accident in northern Diyala killed one person and injured four others.