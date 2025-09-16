Iraq security brief: Airstrikes, suicides, drug arrests, and assaults

Shafaq News (Updated: 2025-09-17 00:40)

Below is a summary of key security incidents reported across Iraq on September 16, 2025.

- Airstrike Kills ISIS Militants in Kirkuk

F-16 fighter jets of the Iraqi Army destroyed an ISIS hideout in al-Shay Valley (Wadi al-Shay), south of Kirkuk. According to the Joint Operations Command, the strike killed all militants inside the location.

- Iranian National Arrested on Drug Charges in Basra

A security source told Shafaq News that anti-narcotics forces in Basra detained an Iranian national, seizing 3.5 kilograms of various drugs in his possession. The same source reported that another man was arrested after openly consuming drugs on Instagram.

- Soldier and Student Commit Suicide in Baghdad

A security source reported that an Iraqi soldier took his life inside the Green Zone by shooting himself with a Kalashnikov while on duty at the Directorate of Intelligence and Security. The body was transferred for forensic examination, and an investigation has been launched.

In a separate case, a high school student hanged himself on the roof of his house in the al-Rashidiyah area, east of Baghdad. Relatives said “he was under severe psychological pressure after failing his exams.”

- One Killed and Security Member Injured in Maysan and Al-Muthanna

Security sources confirmed that one person was killed, seven suspects were arrested, and a security member was injured during an operation to execute an arrest warrant linked to an old tribal dispute in Maysan and Al-Muthanna.

In Al-Muthanna’s capital, Samawah, a separate clash during an arrest attempt left one security member wounded. Police detained seven people involved in the assault and referred them to the crime prevention unit.

- Brawl Leaves Three Injured in Dhi Qar

Three people were injured in a fight between intoxicated individuals in northern Dhi Qar, security source stated, adding that police intervened, fired warning shots outside a local health center to disperse the group, and detained several suspects.

- Masked Men Assault Doctor in Diyala

In Diyala’s district, three masked men stormed the private clinic of Huthaifa Mohammed and beat him severely, leaving him with fractures and wounds. The doctor later accused a known individual of orchestrating the attack, reportedly linked to personal disputes.

- Hotel Director Found Dead in al-Sulaymaniyah

Security forces discovered the body of Zanyar Hiwa Mustafa, a manager at the Grand Millennium Hotel, on Mount Goizha amid conflicting accounts of his death. The body was transferred for forensic examination as authorities have yet to determine whether it was suicide or homicide.