Illegal hunting kills nearly 1K migratory birds in Iraq’s marshes

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Almost 1,000 migratory birds were lost to illegal hunting in Iraq’s southern Marshes in December, the Green Iraq Environmental Observatory said on Saturday, urging the Interior Ministry to target hunters directly rather than focusing solely on sellers.

In a statement, the observatory noted that each winter, these birds travel from distant regions to Iraq’s Marshes—one of the warmest areas in the world—where they can nest and reproduce. Upon arrival, however, hunters’ nets lie in wait, and despite repeated government warnings, many birds are captured for local consumption.

The group criticized authorities for focusing on detaining sellers in markets while leaving the real threat—the hunters in the Marshes—largely unchecked. It also raised concerns about the fate of birds seized from markets, noting that even if released, they remain at risk of being hunted again.

Urging stricter measures against hunters, the observatory warned that secret sales persist and repeated hunting in previous years has prevented many species from reaching Iraq. “Some of these birds are even used in documentaries to track migration routes, habitats, and reproduction,” the statement added.

Environmental activists in southern Iraq have also reported a sharp rise in flamingo hunting across the Marshes and wetlands of Dhi Qar, Basra, and Maysan provinces. While the species is not globally endangered, the practice threatens the delicate ecological balance of the region.

The southern Marshes—designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2016—have become a seasonal stopover for flamingos during migration. Despite laws criminalizing illegal hunting and mandating wildlife protection, including the Protection and Improvement of the Environment Law No. 27 of 2009, activists cite weak oversight, limited environmental awareness, and widespread poverty in surrounding communities, where illegal bird hunting has become a vital source of income for some families.

The practice peaks at the start of each hunting season, with hunters capturing large numbers using methods described by Raad Al-Asadi, head of the Al-Jubaysh Organization for Tourism and Environment in Dhi Qar, as “satanic.”

Speaking to Shafaq News, he observed that flamingos face intense hunting pressure in Iraq, adding that while the birds attract tourists willing to pay to see them in their natural habitat elsewhere, they are relentlessly targeted in Iraq.

