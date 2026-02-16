US Blackstone invests $600M in India’s AI company Neysa

Shafaq News- New Delhi

India-based AI infrastructure startup Neysa has secured up to $600 million in primary equity investment led by US private equity firm Blackstone, as the company ramps up domestic computing capacity, TechCrunch said on Monday.

According to TechCrunch, Blackstone will acquire a majority stake in the Indian firm, alongside co-investors Teachers’ Venture Growth, TVS Capital, 360 ONE Asset, and Nexus Venture Partners.

The investment comes as India accelerates efforts to develop homegrown AI capabilities, with demand for local compute infrastructure rising sharply. Blackstone estimates that India currently operates fewer than 60,000 GPUs but expects that figure to increase nearly 30-fold to more than two million in the coming years, driven by government demand, regulated industries, and AI developers seeking lower latency and data localization.

