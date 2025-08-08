India freezes US arms deals in response to Trump’s tariffs

Shafaq News - New Delhi

India has suspended plans to purchase new American weapons and aircraft, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with US tariff policies under President Donald Trump, Reuters reported on Friday, citing Indian government officials.

According to the officials, talks have been frozen over several major defense deals, including the acquisition of Stryker combat vehicles from General Dynamics, Javelin anti-tank missiles developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, and six Boeing P-8I surveillance aircraft—deals collectively worth around $3.6 billion.

One official predicted that defense procurements could resume later if clarity is reached regarding tariffs and the direction of bilateral relations, but “not at the pace previously expected.”

Reuters correspondents also reported that Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh canceled a planned trip to Washington in the coming weeks, where he had been scheduled to announce the new arms agreements.

On August 6, Trump imposed additional 25% tariffs on Indian imports, citing New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil. With the new measures, the total tariffs on Indian exports to the US have risen to 50%—among the highest imposed on any American trade partner, including those still trading with Russia.