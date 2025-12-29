Trump meets Netanyahu in Florida, says Gaza and Iran to top talks

Shafaq News - Florida

US President Donald Trump received Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the Mar-a-Lago resort in the state of Florida, as discussions were set to focus on Gaza and a range of regional and international issues.

Speaking to reporters, Trump stressed that disarming Hamas is necessary to move toward the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, expressing hope that this step could be achieved quickly. Trump also said that reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip would begin soon.

“I will speak with the Turkish president about deploying Turkish forces as part of an international stabilization force in Gaza,” Trump added.

The US president further emphasized that Washington would do everything possible to recover the remains of the last Israeli captive held in Gaza.

On Iran, Trump warned that if reports about attempts to rebuild its nuclear capabilities prove accurate, those efforts “will be eliminated immediately,” adding that Iran’s desire to reach an agreement would be “wiser than rebuilding nuclear capabilities.”