Iraq security sweep: Arrests, killings, and counterterrorism operations

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on February 14, 2026.

- Drug Dealer Arrested (Dhi Qar)

Security forces arrested a teenage girl accused of selling drugs in Souq Al-Shuyukh and detained a prominent drug trafficker in Al-Nasr district, seizing thousands of narcotic pills.

- Suicide Bomber Identified (Al-Anbar)

Iraqi authorities identified one of three suicide bombers who detonated explosive belts during a raid last week in Al-Anbar province.

- Civilian Killed Dispute (Nineveh)

A civilian died after being stabbed during a quarrel over livestock in western Mosul. Police arrested the suspect and launched an investigation.

- Traffic Accidents Fatal (Kirkuk)

Two separate road accidents on the Kirkuk–Hawija road left one person dead and another injured.

- Suicides Reported Cases (Baghdad/ Dhi Qar/ Muthanna)

Authorities recorded multiple suicide incidents, including a married woman in eastern Baghdad and young men in Nasiriyah and Samawah. Investigations are ongoing.

- Father Shoots Son (Najaf)

A father shot his eight-year-old son during a domestic dispute in Kufa before taking his own life. The child remains in critical condition.

- Extortion Gang Arrested (Basra)

Security forces arrested a gang accused of fraud and impersonating National Security officers to extort citizens.

- Terror Suspect Detained (Al-Anbar)

Security forces detained a suspect accused of financing terrorist groups by providing vehicles and logistical support.

- Smuggling Arrest Made (Babil)

Police arrested a suspect arriving from Basra who was found in possession of artifacts believed to be antiquities.

- Armed Clash Erupts (Dhi Qar)

Clashes erupted between a police patrol and several individuals north of Nasiriyah, resulting in minor injuries to an officer and multiple arrests.

- Drug Traffickers Caught (Baghdad/ Al-Anbar)

Military intelligence arrested seven suspected drug traffickers in Baghdad and Al-Anbar, seizing narcotics and referring the suspects to the judiciary.

- Drone Missile Test (Baghdad/ Al-Anbar)

Iraq’s Defense Ministry conducted a live missile test using a CH-5 combat drone at Ain al-Asad Air Base under senior military supervision.

- House Robbery Reported (Baghdad)

Unknown assailants broke into the home of an Iraqi intelligence officer in southern Baghdad, stealing cash, gold, and a handgun.

- Prisoner Recaptured Hospital (Kirkuk)

Security forces recaptured a detainee who briefly escaped from Azadi Teaching Hospital after a search operation inside the facility.

- Missing Child Found (Kirkuk)

Police located and returned a missing child to his family in Dibis district following a coordinated search.

- Guard Found Dead (Kirkuk)

Authorities opened an investigation after a security guard assigned to the Kirkuk traffic directorate was found dead from a gunshot wound under unclear circumstances.

- Tribal Clash Erupts (Basra)

The Boubasri and Miyah tribes clashed in Majnoon, northern Basra, drawing an immediate security response.