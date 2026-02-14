Iraq security sweep: Arrests, killings, and counterterrorism operations
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on February 14, 2026.
- Drug Dealer Arrested (Dhi Qar)
Security forces arrested a teenage girl accused of selling drugs in Souq Al-Shuyukh and detained a prominent drug trafficker in Al-Nasr district, seizing thousands of narcotic pills.
- Suicide Bomber Identified (Al-Anbar)
Iraqi authorities identified one of three suicide bombers who detonated explosive belts during a raid last week in Al-Anbar province.
- Civilian Killed Dispute (Nineveh)
A civilian died after being stabbed during a quarrel over livestock in western Mosul. Police arrested the suspect and launched an investigation.
- Traffic Accidents Fatal (Kirkuk)
Two separate road accidents on the Kirkuk–Hawija road left one person dead and another injured.
- Suicides Reported Cases (Baghdad/ Dhi Qar/ Muthanna)
Authorities recorded multiple suicide incidents, including a married woman in eastern Baghdad and young men in Nasiriyah and Samawah. Investigations are ongoing.
- Father Shoots Son (Najaf)
A father shot his eight-year-old son during a domestic dispute in Kufa before taking his own life. The child remains in critical condition.
- Extortion Gang Arrested (Basra)
Security forces arrested a gang accused of fraud and impersonating National Security officers to extort citizens.
- Terror Suspect Detained (Al-Anbar)
Security forces detained a suspect accused of financing terrorist groups by providing vehicles and logistical support.
- Smuggling Arrest Made (Babil)
Police arrested a suspect arriving from Basra who was found in possession of artifacts believed to be antiquities.
- Armed Clash Erupts (Dhi Qar)
Clashes erupted between a police patrol and several individuals north of Nasiriyah, resulting in minor injuries to an officer and multiple arrests.
- Drug Traffickers Caught (Baghdad/ Al-Anbar)
Military intelligence arrested seven suspected drug traffickers in Baghdad and Al-Anbar, seizing narcotics and referring the suspects to the judiciary.
- Drone Missile Test (Baghdad/ Al-Anbar)
Iraq’s Defense Ministry conducted a live missile test using a CH-5 combat drone at Ain al-Asad Air Base under senior military supervision.
- House Robbery Reported (Baghdad)
Unknown assailants broke into the home of an Iraqi intelligence officer in southern Baghdad, stealing cash, gold, and a handgun.
- Prisoner Recaptured Hospital (Kirkuk)
Security forces recaptured a detainee who briefly escaped from Azadi Teaching Hospital after a search operation inside the facility.
- Missing Child Found (Kirkuk)
Police located and returned a missing child to his family in Dibis district following a coordinated search.
- Guard Found Dead (Kirkuk)
Authorities opened an investigation after a security guard assigned to the Kirkuk traffic directorate was found dead from a gunshot wound under unclear circumstances.
- Tribal Clash Erupts (Basra)
The Boubasri and Miyah tribes clashed in Majnoon, northern Basra, drawing an immediate security response.