Iraq security sweep: Firearm permits, ISIS commander killed and multiple arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 17, 2025.

- Firearm Applications (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry announced receiving more than 125,000 applications for firearm possession nationwide.

- Residency Violations (Baghdad / Babil)

Security forces detained 56 foreigners for residency violations and 33 others on separate legal charges.

Police in al-Mahawil also arrested 26 foreigners working illegally after raiding a company site near the main highway.

- ISIS Commander Killed (Kirkuk)

Security sources confirmed the death of senior ISIS operative Abu Abdul Rahman in an airstrike on a hideout in Wadi al-Shay (al-Shay Valley), east of Kirkuk.

Army units launched a search in the Hamrin Mountains and Wadi al-Shay to recover the remains of militants.

- Anti-Drug Operation (Babil)

Police arrested 10 suspects during a large-scale anti-drug operation in the Kifl district of Babil province.

- Bodies Discovered (al-Muthanna / Dhi Qar)

Security forces in Samawah found two bodies, one decomposed in the al-Atshan River and another executed with a gunshot to the head.

Police also discovered the decomposed body of a man in his thirties inside his house in al-Nasiriyah.

- Sorcery Conviction (Basra)

A Basra court sentenced two men to five years in prison for luring women through sorcery to extort money.

- Family Killing (Babil)

A man shot and killed his father and uncle with a Kalashnikov rifle following a family dispute in al-Talia, south of Babil.

- Suicide Cases (Diyala)

A 1979-born municipal worker fatally shot himself with a Kalashnikov rifle in al-Khalwada, Kanaan subdistrict, east of Baqubah.

A 23-year-old man hanged himself in his home in Bani Saad.

- Fatal Car Accident (Diyala)

A child born in 2020 was killed and five others were injured in a collision between two cars near al-Azim on the Baghdad–Kirkuk highway.

- Car Theft Suspect Arrested (Dhi Qar / Babil)

Security forces captured one of Dhi Qar’s most notorious car thieves in Babil. The suspect, linked to over 16 thefts, allegedly used GPS trackers to re-steal vehicles after selling them.

- Dentist Attack Suspects Arrested (Diyala)

Police announced the arrest of all suspects involved in the assault on dentist Huthaifa Mohammed Abdullah in al-Muqdadiya. Investigations indicate the attack stemmed from personal disputes.