Iraq security sweep: ISIS operative captured, terror plot foiled

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 6, 2025.

- Café Closed Over Morality Violation (Nineveh)

Security forces shut down a café in Mosul’s Cultural Group area after a video surfaced showing women dancing inside. Several individuals, including the women and café operators, were detained. The operation was conducted by the National Security Service and tourism police as part of public conduct enforcement.

- Alcohol Cache Seized (Baghdad)

A joint force from the Rusafa Emergency Regiments and tourism police uncovered a hidden cache of alcoholic beverages in central Baghdad. Multiple suspects were arrested and referred to Saadoun Police Station for legal procedures.

- Liberian Tanker Detained (Basra)

The Iraqi Navy detained a Liberian oil tanker pending document verification during a routine inspection off the coast of Basra. The vessel, carrying 250,000 tons of crude oil, remains held at the offshore loading zone.

- Arbaeen Security Preparations Inspected (Baghdad)

Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari inspected security deployments ahead of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, ordering increased intelligence activity and covert surveillance to protect pilgrims.

- Fire Contained in Industrial Zone (Wasit)

Civil defense teams contained a fire in the industrial area of Kut, which damaged several commercial shops. Investigations are ongoing.

- Three Soldiers Injured in IED Explosion (Nineveh)

An improvised explosive device detonated during a joint patrol in the Hatra desert, injuring three soldiers from the 43rd Army Brigade and PMF’s Ansar al-Marjaiyya unit. The incident is under investigation.

- Suicide Reported (West Baghdad)

A member of the Personal Protection Directorate died by suicide in an apartment in the al-Mukhabarat district. The victim, originally from al-Anbar, was found hanged. Investigations are ongoing.

- Life Sentence for Drug Trafficker (Dhi Qar)

The Dhi Qar Criminal Court sentenced a man to life in prison after he was caught with 157 kilograms of datura, a hallucinogenic plant. The conviction was issued under Article 27/3 of Iraq’s 2017 Narcotics Law.

- Delivery Robbery Gang Arrested (Babil)

Babil police arrested a gang that lured delivery drivers to remote areas using fake orders before robbing them at gunpoint. Weapons and stolen goods were recovered.

- Theft Suspect Caught Within 24 Hours (Karbala)

Karbala police arrested a man who stole 9 million dinars (around $6,873) and gold jewelry from his in-law’s home after inviting him to dinner. The stolen items were recovered.

- Reinforcements Deployed Amid Security Collapse (Maysan)

External forces were deployed to Maysan following what local officials described as a severe security collapse, including the killing of several officers. The move followed an emergency session of the provincial council.

- Three Killed in Fuel Station Shooting (Erbil)

A dispute over payment at a gas station near Majidi Mall in Kurdistan Region’s Erbil escalated into gunfire, leaving three people dead. A station employee was arrested at the scene.

- Terror Plot Foiled (al-Sulaymaniyah)

Asayish forces arrested two suspects allegedly planning to attack a civil defense facility in al-Sulaymaniyah. One suspect was employed at the site. The plan reportedly involved poisoning the water supply and planting explosives. Both are held under Article 2 of Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law.

- ISIS Member ‘Abu Salem al-Iraqi’ Captured (Nineveh)

Abu Salem al-Iraqi, a senior ISIS operative, was captured in a covert operation in Qatanbiyah, Sinjar, after being lured back to Iraq with a fake job offer, according to security sources. He is accused of executing an Iraqi soldier during the 2014 ISIS invasion and had spent more than a decade evading arrest by using false identities.