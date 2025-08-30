Iraq security brief: ISIS sightings, tribal clashes, and mass arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security incidents reported across Iraq on August 30, 2025.

- Security Sweep (Baghdad)

Police in Baghdad’s Oil Exploration area arrested 81 people, including 44 foreign nationals violating residency rules, two suspected drug traffickers, and others wanted for theft and fraud. Unlicensed weapons were also seized.

- Suspected ISIS Activity (Kirkuk)

Villagers in Darmana, near Shwan subdistrict, reported six suspected ISIS militants. Abdulmutalib Najm al-Din, the mayor of Altun Kupri district, told Shafaq News that the men briefly entered a house before leaving. Security forces launched a search of the area.

- Tribal Clash and Kidnapping (Dhi Qar)

A land dispute in al-Akika, south of al-Nasiriyah city, escalated into armed clashes, wounding a schoolteacher and leading to the abduction of an army brigadier. According to Shafaq News sources, security forces later freed the officer in al-Hasasira and arrested three suspects.

- Child Assault Case (Basra)

A 10-year-old boy reported a renewed sexual assault in al-Shuaiba. His father told police the suspects had previously raped the child, threatening him with knives. Police have opened an investigation.

- Drug Arrests (Maysan / al-Muthanna / Dhi Qar)

The Counter-Terrorism Service arrested three suspected traffickers in separate operations as part of nationwide anti-narcotics efforts.

- Fatal Family Dispute (al-Anbar)

A confrontation in Fallujah’s al-Dhubbat neighborhood left three people dead and others injured. Security forces secured the scene and launched an investigation.

- Fatal Shooting (Nineveh)

In Rabi’a subdistrict, a woman was killed by her ex-husband inside her family home. The suspect fled, leaving behind his car with a Kalashnikov rifle and ammunition.

- PMF Deployment Reports (Baghdad)

A senior commander denied claims of PMF redeployment to the Syrian border, saying Brigade 27 remains stationed near Ibrahim bin Ali and Radwaniyah. MP Aliwi Neama al-Bandawi told Shafaq News that joint forces, including army, police, and PMF units, continue to fortify the frontier with drones, cameras, and trenches.