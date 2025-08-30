PMF presence on Syria border unchanged, officials say

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Reports claiming that the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sent brigades to the Syrian border are false, a senior commander confirmed on Saturday.

Allegations had suggested that Brigade 27, which was formerly affiliated with the Badr Organization led by MP Hadi al-Amiri, had moved toward the Iraq-Syria border to secure it against potential attacks.

Speaking to Shafaq News on condition of anonymity, the commander clarified that “Brigade 27 consists of two regiments stationed in Ibrahim bin Ali and Radwaniyah, both of which remain in place and continue operating within their assigned mandates.”

He added that the PMF recently contributed to the transfer of residents from al-Hol camp to al-Jadaa camp, underscoring that PMF forces perform official duties strictly in line with the commander-in-chief’s directives.

Separately, Aliwi Neama al-Bandawi of the National Forces Alliance, and a member of the parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, told our agency that redeployment along the Iraq-Syria border continues, involving joint security forces, including the army, police, and PMF.

According to al-Bandawi, the frontier remains highly secure, reinforced by thermal cameras, drones, concrete barriers, trenches, and earthen berms. He explained that three defensive lines have been established: the Border Guard holds the first, the Defense Ministry the second, and the PMF operates within the third.