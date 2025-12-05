15 armed boats attack vessel west of Yemen

Shafaq News – Yemen

A commercial vessel reported an exchange of fire with about 15 small craft west of Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday.

According to a statement from the agency, the vessel spotted the craft at a distance of 185 to 370 meters before coming under fire. The attackers later withdrew, and the ship remains on "high alert."

The master reported that all crew members are safe and that the vessel, whose identity and flag UKMTO did not disclose, is continuing to its next port of call.

No group has claimed responsibility.

The incident occurred in waters that have seen repeated attacks since late 2023 by Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), whose operations in the Red Sea and adjacent waters have targeted commercial and military traffic, in "solidarity with Gaza” in the face of Israel's war.

The escalation has disrupted global shipping routes, prompting many companies to divert vessels away from the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.