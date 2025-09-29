Dutch cargo ship targeted off Yemen coast

Shafaq News – Sanaa

A Netherlands-flagged cargo ship came under attack southeast of Aden, Yemen, British maritime security firm Ambrey told Reuters on Monday.

The company said it was aware of an incident about 110 nautical miles from Aden, noting that the vessel had been targeted roughly 120 nautical miles offshore. Ambrey did not provide further details on the nature of the assault.

According to Reuters, the ship’s captain reported seeing an impact in the water followed by smoke in the ship’s vicinity.

Commercial and cargo vessels transiting the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and adjacent waters have increasingly faced attacks, especially amid the ongoing conflict in Yemen and regional tensions over the Israel–Gaza war.

Read more: Yemen-Israel front: On the brink of a new wave of escalation?