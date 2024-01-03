Houthis claim targeting ship headed to Israeli ports in Red Sea

Shafaq News/ The Yemeni-based Houthis declared on Wednesday that they had targeted a vessel named " CMA CGM TAGE," claiming it was en route to Israeli ports.

"The operation came after the ship's crew refused to respond to calls from our forces, including fiery warning messages," the group's military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement.

The Houthi group emphasized its ongoing commitment to preventing Israeli or Israel-bound ships from navigating the Red and Arab seas until Gaza receives the necessary supplies.

However, the French shipping firm CMA CGM tells Reuters the vessel was unharmed and had suffered no incident. The company also says the ship had been headed for Egypt, not Israel.