Iran behind attacks on two Israeli-linked ships, a new attack on a ship in the Gulf of Aden

Shafaq News/ Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was reportedly behind the targeting of two Israeli ships in the Indian Ocean on January 4th.

Informed sources told Al-Mayadeen News Channel that the IRGC's attack was in response to the assassinations of Saleh al-Arouri, the head of Hamas's political bureau, and Iranian commander Brig. Gen. Razi Mousavi.

The operation targeted the ship CHEM SILICON, owned by the ACE company and flying the flag of Liberia, northwest of the Maldives. Another ship, PACIFIC GOLD, owned by the Eastern company, was targeted near the port of Kochi in India.

The attacks occurred approximately 48 hours after al-Arouri's assassination on January 2nd and ten days after Gen. Mousavi's killing in Damascus.

The sources revealed to Al-Mayadeen that the strikes were in retaliation for targeting leaders in the axis of resistance.

In a parallel development, a ship in the Gulf of Aden came under attack on Wednesday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The incident occurred about 70 miles southeast of Aden, and the ship's captain reported a fire onboard, which has since been extinguished.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the Houthis have launched a series of similar attacks on vessels since November in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea over what they say is an attempt to back Hamas and Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip amid Israel's war on Hamas.