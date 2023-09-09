Iran sets a ten-day ultimatum for Iraq to disarm opposition groups in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ A high-ranking military commander from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday said that Iraq has a ten-day deadline to disarm Iranian opposition groups based in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The commander hinted at resuming the targeting of these factions if the obligation is not met within the stipulated timeframe.

Brigadier Abbas Nilforoushan, Deputy for the IRGC Operations Affairs, in his address to "Tasnim" Iranian agency, said that "September 19 is the deadline for Iraq to disarm the armed groups. If they fail to fulfill their commitments, we will revert to the previous state, compelled to defend the interests of the Iranian people."

Brigadier Nilforoushan urged the Kurdistan region in Iraq to uphold the principles of brotherhood and good-neighborliness, noting that "hosting terrorists in the region, which has become a source of operations against Iran, does not align with the logic of brotherhood and good-neighborliness."

Highlighting the concerted negotiations that led to this resolution, he reiterated that an agreement has been forged with the central government in Iraq and the Kurdistan region, earmarking September 19 as the ultimate deadline for Iraq to disarm the insurgent groups.