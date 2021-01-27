US dollar prices drop on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar decreased today in Baghdad and Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central Stock Exchanges in Baghdad recorded 145,100 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that selling and buying prices have decreased in the money exchange shops in Baghdad's local markets. The selling price reached 145,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price was 144,000 dinars, for every 100 dollars.

As for Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the dollar price also witnessed a decline, as the selling price reached 145550 dinars per hundred dollars, while the purchase price was 145500 dinars, for every 100 dollars.