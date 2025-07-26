USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Saturday, the US dollar inched higher against the Iraqi dinar in both Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 139,500 IQD per $100, up from Thursday’s rate of 139,400 IQD.

In local currency exchange shops across the capital, the selling price stood at 140,500 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 138,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 139,200 IQD per $100, and the buying price was 138,950 IQD.