USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rates declined against the Iraqi dinar in both Baghdad and Erbil by market close on Wednesday.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered a rate of 139,750 dinars per $100, down from 139,850 dinars recorded earlier in the day.

In Baghdad’s local currency exchange shops, selling prices remained steady at 140,750 dinars per $100, while buying prices stood at 138,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 139,675 dinars per $100 and the buying price recorded at 139,650 dinars.