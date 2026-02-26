Dollar declines in Baghdad and Erbil markets at closure

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Thursday’s trading declined in Iraq, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,750 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 153,800 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,250 dinars and bought it at 153,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 152,600 dinars and buying prices at 152,550 dinars.