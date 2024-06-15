USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 147,000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiyah Central Exchanges, 150 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 148,000 and 146,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 146,950 and 146,850 IQD to 100, respectively.