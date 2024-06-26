USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Wednesday evening.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 147,250 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, while it recorded 147,650 dinars against 100 dollars this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 148,250 and 146,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates were 147,200 and 147,100 IQD to 100, respectively.