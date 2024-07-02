USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) went up in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at an opening rate of 147,850 IQD to 100, 200 IQD above yesterday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 148,750 and 146,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 147,900 and 147,800 IQD to 100, respectively.