Senior Sadrist figure assassinated in Iraq's Dhi Qar

Shafaq News– Dhi Qar

Gunmen killed a senior figure in Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), led by Muqtada Al-Sadr, a security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The attack took place in central Amarah in Dhi Qar, where unidentified assailants opened fire on the man, known by the alias “Al-Dalij,” killing him at the scene.

The source added that the victim was wanted by Iraqi judicial authorities in several cases, including allegations connected to the killing of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq leader Wissam Al-Alawi several years ago.

Asaib Ahl Al-Haq reported on Oct. 25, 2019, that Al-Alawi, who headed the group’s office in Maysan province, and his brother were killed during an armed assault on the movement’s headquarters in the province.