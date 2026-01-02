Senior Sadrist figure assassinated in Iraq's Dhi Qar

Senior Sadrist figure assassinated in Iraq's Dhi Qar
2026-01-02T19:47:12+00:00

Shafaq News– Dhi Qar

Gunmen killed a senior figure in Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), led by Muqtada Al-Sadr, a security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The attack took place in central Amarah in Dhi Qar, where unidentified assailants opened fire on the man, known by the alias “Al-Dalij,” killing him at the scene.

The source added that the victim was wanted by Iraqi judicial authorities in several cases, including allegations connected to the killing of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq leader Wissam Al-Alawi several years ago.

Asaib Ahl Al-Haq reported on Oct. 25, 2019, that Al-Alawi, who headed the group’s office in Maysan province, and his brother were killed during an armed assault on the movement’s headquarters in the province.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon