Iraq’s Al-Sadr demands urgent border shield against Syrian spillover

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Muqtada Al-Sadr, leader of Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), on Sunday warned against handling the situation in Syria “naively,” urging authorities to protect borders and deploy reinforcements without delay.

In a post on X, Al-Sadr noted the rising tensions along the Syrian border, describing them as a serious threat backed by “global arrogance.” He also cautioned political forces in northern Iraq against direct involvement, stressing that it could give extremists a pretext to violate Iraqi territory and target sacred sites.

Since December 2025, Syria’s Aleppo has experienced escalating clashes between government forces and the SDF, resulting in at least 24 deaths and around 129 injuries, according to the city’s Health Directorate.

Earlier today, Syria’s transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa signed a new agreement with the SDF, ending the recent clashes and paving the way for the group’s integration into state institutions.