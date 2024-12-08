Muqtada Al-Sadr calls for comprehensive national dialogue in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, prominent Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, the leader of the National Shiite Movement (the Sadrist), called for a comprehensive national dialogue in Syria to form a democratic government.

Al-Sadr stated on X, "After more than fifty years of rule ended by the hands of the people of all sects in beloved Syria, we now look forward to a comprehensive national dialogue to form a democratic government that includes all sects of the people without extremism, military rule, or exclusion. This will allow our neighbor Syria to live in peace and security, free from ISIS terrorism, abhorrent dictatorship, or external interference from the US, Israel, or others. We, the people of Iraq, share this hope."

"We aspire to balanced relations between the two brotherly peoples under the banner of Islam, Arabism, and humanity. Our destiny is one, and we will not allow the enemy to divide us under the guise of sectarianism, political disputes, or nationalism," Al-Sadr added.