2025 Arab Cup: Former President Saddam Hussein songs ignite controversy

Shafaq News – Doha

On Friday, videos of songs circulating on social media and praising former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein have sparked controversy and calls for condemnation.

The incident occurred during a musical performance following Iraq’s 2-1 win over Bahrain at the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.

In a statement, the tournament committee rejected the incident, calling it “an unacceptable act'' carried out individually by one staff member in the fan zone.

“The Arab Cup is a sporting event aimed at showcasing football talent in the Arab world,” the statement added, noting that organizers acted immediately against the staff member and instructing all personnel to adhere strictly to fan zone protocols.

In Iraq, former President Saddam Hussein and his Baath Party are banned under the country’s constitution and a 2016 law prohibiting its activities. The 2008 Accountability and Justice Act even allows for the prosecution of former regime members involved in crimes or attempts to reorganize the party.