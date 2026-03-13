Strike targets Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada complex in Nineveh Plain

Shafaq News- Nineveh

An airstrike targeted the “Sayyid Al-Shuhada” cultural complex in Bartella, east of Mosul, on Friday, causing material damage but no reported casualties, a security source in Nineveh province told Shafaq News.

The source said the strike, believed to have been carried out by US forces, hit a facility that includes Al-Basaer Cultural Foundation, headed by Sheikh Hassan al-Shabaki, a representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in the Nineveh Plain. The attack caused material damage to the complex, the source added, noting that the same facility had previously been targeted in a similar drone strike.