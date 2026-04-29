Iraq ranks 82nd globally with 8.4% housing price ratio

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked 82nd out of 104 countries in the 2025 housing price-to-income ratio index, marking a 0.1 percentage point increase from the previous year, according to World Population Review.

The report placed Iraq’s ratio at 8.4% with an affordability index of 1.2, compared with 8.3% and 1.1 in 2024.

Globally, Syria topped the list at 115.1%, followed by Cuba (48%), Ethiopia (47.1%), Cameroon (46.6%), and Sri Lanka (34.2%). Other countries near the top included Nepal (32.1%), Hong Kong (29.1%), China (28.5%), Vietnam (25.8%), and Thailand (23.1%).

At the lower end, Oman ranked 104th with a ratio of 3.1%, alongside Saudi Arabia, indicating relatively lower housing cost pressure relative to income.