Iraqi house purchases in Turkiye see annual decline

Shafaq News– Ankara/ Baghdad

Iraqis purchased 1,292 houses in Turkiye in 2025, a 0.77% drop from the 1,302 houses acquired in 2024, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) said on Monday.

According to the report, Iraq ranked fifth worldwide in property acquisitions last year. Monthly data reveal Iraqi buyers purchased 103 houses in January, 99 in February, 72 in March, 70 in April, 104 in May, 97 in June, 120 in July, 118 in August, 146 in September, 126 in October, 104 in November, and 133 in December.

Foreign buyers were led by Russians, who acquired 3,649 houses, followed by Iranians with 1,878, Ukrainians with 1,545, and Germans with 1,376.

Iraqis had consistently topped global rankings in Turkish house acquisitions since 2015 but slipped to second place behind Iran in early 2021, before falling to third in April 2022 amid a surge in Russian purchases.