Parliament delays session on caretaker government economic decisions

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament on Monday postponed a session that was set to review economic decisions taken by Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani’s caretaker government.

Dhuha al-Bahadli, a lawmaker from the Al-Nahj Al-Watani bloc, within the Coordination Framework, told Shafaq News that the leadership of the Council of Representatives of Iraq adjourned the session because the legal quorum had not been met, despite the presence of around 200 out of the chamber’s 329 members.

Al-Bahadli said the postponed session was expected to address decisions issued by the cabinet led by al-Sudani during its caretaker period, including measures related to salaries, university allowances, and increases in fees and customs tariffs on imported goods, services, vehicles, electronic devices, and other materials.

“The parliamentary leadership should have issued an official statement and published the names of absent lawmakers if the quorum was indeed incomplete.”

The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq had previously ruled that al-Sudani’s cabinet operates in a caretaker capacity. Under Iraq’s constitutional framework, caretaker governments are limited to routine administration and are barred from passing new laws, approving multi-year contracts, negotiating long-term investment agreements, or implementing structural reforms.

Lawmakers from different parliamentary blocs said on Sunday that decisions issued by the current government were unconstitutional and placed additional financial burdens on both the state and citizens.

Tuesday’s session, according to the published agenda, is scheduled to focus on the election of Iraq’s president.