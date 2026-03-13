Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims attack on US KC-135 aircraft

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), a coalition of Iran-aligned armed groups, said on Friday that its fighters targeted a second US KC-135 aircraft in western Iraq within the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the group noted the aircraft was struck with “appropriate weapons,” forcing the crew to escape and carry out an emergency landing at an undisclosed airport.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم أُذِنَ لِلَّذِينَ يُقَاتَلُونَ بِأَنَّهُمْ ظُلِمُوا ۚ وَإِنَّ اللَّهَ عَلَىٰ نَصْرِهِمْ لَقَدِيرٌ دفاعاً عن سيادة بلدنا وأجوائه المُستباحة من قبل طيران قوات الاحتلال، استهدف مجاهدو المقاومة الإسلامية في العراق بالسلاح المناسب خلال الأربع والعشرين ساعة… pic.twitter.com/KNIkQ4m5Ja — صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) March 13, 2026

The statement did not identify the location of the incident or clarify the extent of the reported damage.

IRI also claimed 31 additional operations during the same period using drones and missiles against what it described as “occupation [US] bases” in Iraq and elsewhere in the region.