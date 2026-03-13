Israel launches strikes across Lebanon, casualties reported

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 10:33)

Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks early Friday hit several locations across Lebanon, including Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern towns, causing multiple casualties, according to local reports.

Lebanon’s National News Agency indicated that a drone struck a residential apartment in Nabaa, Bourj Hammoud, at dawn, while another drone targeted a vehicle in Jnah, Beirut, killing one person. In the eastern suburbs of Saida, a warplane strike hit the top floor of a residential building in the Hiba–Fawwar projects area, causing damage.

غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت شقة سكنية في منطقة برج حمود pic.twitter.com/ONlUzEMTim — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 13, 2026

مشاهد من الغارة الإسرائيلية على منطقة الجناح في بيروت#الميادين pic.twitter.com/wTPbwEbMiB — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) March 12, 2026

In southern Lebanon, warplanes struck an open area in the Wadi neighborhood of Doueir before hitting a building in the town center inhabited by a Syrian family, causing partial damage to the structure and a nearby house without immediate casualties. A separate strike on a home in Baydar, Abba, killed a woman and injured her husband and several others.

آثار الغارة على بلدة الدوير في قضاء النبطية pic.twitter.com/iKEg5PXRIc — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 13, 2026

Additional air raids hit Ansar and Tayr Falsay near a bridge, while overnight strikes on Qlayleh left several people injured. Artillery fire also reached the outskirts of Qawzah and Ramyeh. Another drone strike on a vehicle along the Shaqra road left one person dead.

In the Beqaa Valley, local media reported that a drone hit a residential apartment in Bar Elias believed to be linked to a senior figure in the Islamic Group, killing his two sons and critically injuring three others. Israeli aircraft also carried out two strikes on Hermel in the Baalbek region.

#عاجل | مراسلة التلفزيون العربي: غارة إسرائيلية تستهدف مدينة بر إلياس في البقاع شرقي لبنان pic.twitter.com/QLPE1OdIKJ — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) March 13, 2026

On X, the Israeli military confirmed strikes on what it described as “Hezbollah positions” in Beirut and southern Lebanon. It noted in a separate statement that “additional waves of attacks targeted infrastructure used to plan and carry out operations against Israel.”

צה"ל תקף לפני זמן קצר מחבל מארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב ביירות, פרטים נוספים בהמשך — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 13, 2026

Israeli forces also struck the Zarariyeh bridge over the Litani River, the army said, describing it as a “key route used by Hezbollah fighters moving between northern and southern Lebanon.”

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع أغار على جسر الزرارية في علي على نهر الليطاني الذي استُخدم كممر مركزي لعناصر حزب الله الإرهابي🔸أغار جيش الدفاع قبل قليل على جسر الزرارية على نهر الليطاني في لبنان والذي استُخدم كممر مركزي لعناصر حزب الله الإرهابي. 🔸يستخدم حزب الله الإرهابي هذا الجسر من… pic.twitter.com/ydaIVGVhpi — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 13, 2026

Since hostilities resumed on March 2, Israeli attacks on the country have killed 687 people, including 98 children, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.