Israel claims killing Hezbollah, Hamas senior commanders

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli military announced the elimination of two senior militant commanders in separate operations in southern Lebanon and Gaza Strip.

In Lebanon, Israeli forces targeted a vehicle in the town of Aitaroun, killing one civilian and injuring three others. Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed on X that “the operation killed the commander of Hezbollah’s Special Operations Unit in the area.”

Lebanese authorities and Hezbollah have not issued a response.

Despite the ceasefire agreement in place since November 27, Israel has continued airstrikes, particularly in southern and eastern Lebanon, reigniting the debate over Hezbollah’s disarmament. Lebanese authorities report near-daily attacks on residential areas, calling them “violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.”

In Gaza, the army confirmed the assassination of Mohammed Al-Ajla, the newly appointed commander of Hamas’s Shujaiya Battalion, in an airstrike conducted in coordination with Shin Bet, Israel’s internal intelligence agency.

According to Adraee’s statement, Al-Ajla was responsible for weapons supply and combat support, replacing Haitham Rizk Abdul Karim Al-Sheikh Khalil, who was also killed in a previous strike. Al-Ajla is also the fifth Shujaiya commander killed since the war began in October 2023, and the third since the launch of “Operation Honor and Sword.”

Israeli operations have escalated following the collapse of ceasefire efforts. According to Gaza health authorities, over 51,000 Palestinians — most of them women and children — have been killed since October.