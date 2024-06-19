Nasrallah says war with Israel may expand to the Mediterranean, singles out Cyprus

Shafaq News/ The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah warned on Wednesday that his Iran-backed group would fight with "no rules" and "no ceilings" in case a broader war with Israel erupted, and that nowhere in Israel would be safe from Hezbollah’s attacks.

Nasrallah made those remarks at a ceremony commemorating slain Hezbollah senior commander Taleb Abdullah, also known as Abu Taleb, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon last week alongside three other operatives.

In the televised address, Nasrallah said that sites in the Mediterranean Sea are on the resistance group's list of targets. The Secretary-General of Hezbollah also mentioned Cyprus for the first time, saying Hezbollah could consider it "a part of the war" if it continued to allow Israel to use its airports and bases for military exercises.

The Shiite leader said that the group does not want "total war" but only operates in support of Hamas, adding that Israel can only talk about waging such a war but is not capable of conducting it.

Commenting on the escalating conflict on the southern borders, Nasrallah said that thanks to Hezbollah's continuous attacks, the Israeli army had been forced to divert resources from Gaza. He said that Israel has suffered huge economic losses as a result of the evacuation of towns on the northern border and the halt of agricultural and industrial activities in the area.