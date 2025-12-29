Dollar prices climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 144,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 143,900 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 145,000 IQD and 144,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 143,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 143,650.