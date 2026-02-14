President Barzani at MSC2026: UN partnership bolstered for refugee support

Shafaq News- Munich

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday stressed the need for continued United Nations support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region during a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani reviewed the humanitarian situation of refugees in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, hailing the ongoing UN assistance.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و کۆمیسیاری باڵای نەتەوە یەکگرتووەکان بۆ کاروباری په‌نابه‌ران کۆبوونه‌وهhttps://t.co/3Wv18WMGtP pic.twitter.com/fnygEutUAh — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) February 14, 2026

Grandi recognized the “humanitarian and historic role” of the Kurdistan Region in hosting displaced people and refugees without discrimination, reaffirming the UNHCR’s commitment to supporting both the Iraqi and Kurdish governments in improving living conditions and meeting the needs of refugees.

Barzani arrived in Germany on Thursday to attend the annual conference, where he is holding a series of high-level meetings with international leaders to examine Iraq’s political trajectory and wider regional shifts. His itinerary so far has included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, US Senator Lindsey Graham, Azerbaijani President, Lebanese Prime Minister, Syria’s Foreign Minister, and other officials from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Qatar.

The conference, continuing into its second day, brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and around 100 ministers, with discussions focused on European security and evolving global dynamics.