President Barzani at MSC2026: Syria praises Erbil’s role in facilitating deal with SDF

Shafaq News- Munich

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani on Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, the two officials discussed Syria’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the latest developments in Syria and their implications for regional security and stability.

The meeting also addressed the humanitarian conditions of displaced people and the need to strengthen national dialogue to “secure a stable future” for the country.

Both sides stressed the importance of resolving Syria’s crises and safeguarding the rights of all its components.

Barzani highlighted the importance of guaranteeing and protecting Kurdish rights in Syria’s future constitution within a unified state, while the Syrian foreign minister praised the Kurdistan Region leadership’s role in facilitating agreements between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led alliance backed by the United States, as well as its assistance to displaced people and efforts to maintain regional stability.

The Kurdish president arrived in Germany on Thursday evening at an official invitation to participate in the Munich Security Conference. He met French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed, US Senator Lindsey Graham, Azerbaijani President, Lebanese Prime Minister, and other officials from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Qatar.