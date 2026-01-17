President Barzani and Macron review Syria tensions

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed developments in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Syria during a phone call on Saturday.

According to a statement, both leaders voiced concern over fighting in Syria and called for immediate de-escalation. They urged a return to negotiations to implement the March 10 agreement, which aims to integrate civil and military bodies linked to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syria’s state framework, with civilian protection as a priority.

سه‌رۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى و سه‌رۆك ماكرۆن دۆخى ناوچه‌كه‌ تاوتوێ ده‌كه‌نhttps://t.co/NX2XgXVUQt pic.twitter.com/efy5UiKfY8 — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) January 17, 2026

Barzani underscored the importance of safeguarding Kurdish rights in Syria’s future constitution and welcomed France’s continued engagement, crediting Paris with efforts to support regional stability. Macron commended the Kurdish president’s mediation role, highlighting his initiatives to prevent broader escalation.

Tensions in Aleppo between Syria's government factions and the SDF have intensified since December 2025, leaving at least 24 people dead and about 129 injured, according to the city’s Health Directorate. Meanwhile, SDF-affiliated media reported 10 civilian deaths in Kurdish-majority Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, including four women and two children, and the displacement of more than 165,000 people.

Read more: March 10 Syria–SDF Pact tested as unwritten timeline nears end-2025