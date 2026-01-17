France condemns Syria's aggression against SDF

Shafaq News– Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday called for an immediate halt to the Syrian government’s offensive against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), stressing that France and Europe cannot support the “continuation of such an approach.”

Since December 2025, Syria’s Aleppo has experienced rising tensions between governmental factions and the Kurdish-led SDF, resulting in at least 24 deaths and around 129 injuries, according to the city’s Health Directorate.

In a post on X, Macron stated that a united and stable Syria requires integrating the SDF, “not waging war on those who fought ISIS alongside us.”

Une Syrie unie et stable passe par l’intégration des Forces démocratiques syriennes en son sein et non par la guerre contre celles et ceux qui ont combattu Daech à nos côtés. L'offensive des autorités syriennes doit cesser immédiatement.… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 17, 2026

He added that a comprehensive agreement could be possible, describing the recent Syrian presidential decree on Kurdish rights as a step in the right direction.

Earlier, a decree issued by Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa recognized Kurdish as a national language, restored Syrian citizenship to individuals of Kurdish origin, and designated Nowruz, celebrated on March 21, as an official public holiday. The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), however, rejected the decree, arguing that it “cannot constitute a true guarantee” for Kurdish rights.

Read more: March 10 Syria–SDF Pact tested as unwritten timeline nears end-2025