Macron to host tripartite talks with Lebanon, Syria

Shafaq News/ French President Emmanuel Macron will host a tripartite meeting that includes Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Syrian transitional president Ahmed Al-Sharaa via video conference.

No details were provided regarding this meeting.

However, during the Lebanese President's visit to Paris tomorrow, both sides will focus on the importance of fully respecting the ceasefire, including the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces. The discussions will also cover strengthening the Lebanese amry and enhancing coordination with UNIFIL forces, with France reaffirming its ongoing commitment and emphasizing shared regional priorities, the Lebanese official press agency NNA quoted the French Presidency.

This meeting will also offer a chance to discuss the reform plan proposed by the Lebanese authorities, along with the support the international community can provide for its rapid implementation, NNA reported.